New Zealand imposes sanctions on 65 more Russian shadow fleet vessels

New Zealand has expanded sanctions against another 65 vessels of the Russian shadow fleet, as well as entities from Belarus, Iran, and North Korea.

This was reported by Reuters, citing New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters.

These are companies involved in the processing and transportation of Russian oil using a shadow fleet or in facilitating oil-related payments.

The Russian shadow fleet consists of tankers that transport sanctioned cargo, hiding their true routes using false documents, names, and coordinates.

Reuters writes that the announcement of sanctions came amid reports about Maritime Mutual, an insurance company headquartered in New Zealand, which helped trade tens of billions of dollars in Iranian and Russian oil.

In June, New Zealand announced a new support package for Ukraine worth over $9.4 million.

In September, the New Zealand government announced that it would lower the price ceiling for Russian crude oil from $60 to $47.6 per barrel. In addition, New Zealand imposed sanctions on 19 companies and individuals, including those involved in chemical weapons and disinformation. 19 vessels of the Russian shadow fleet were also targeted.

Author: Anastasia Zaikova

