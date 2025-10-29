Ukrainian drones in Crimea attacked two oil depots, radars and Russian air defense systems worth $20 million

On the night of October 29, drones of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) struck Russian military and infrastructure facilities in temporarily occupied Crimea.

This was reported by Babelʼs sources in SBU.

An oil depot in the village of Hvardiyske, where fuel was stored, was under attack. A large-scale fire broke out there, sending a huge cloud of smoke into the air.

A UAV hit is also recorded at the Komsomolskaya oil depot.

Another target of Ukrainian drones this night was the “Pantsir-S2” anti-aircraft missile system, worth about $20 million. It is one of the key links in the Russian air defense.

The occupiers also lost two radar stations. Each such destroyed or disabled air defense system significantly weakens the Russian Federationʼs defense in the Crimean direction.

