A Russian National Guard member involved in war crimes during the occupation of the Kyiv region was blown up in Russia

A lieutenant colonel of the Russian riot police, who committed war crimes against Ukrainians during the Russian invasion of the Kyiv region in 2022, has been eliminated in Russia.

This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate (known as GUR) of the Ministry of Defense.

Russian occupier Veniamin Mazzherin was being monitored by Ukrainian intelligence. The State Security Service showed a video of a car with a Russian driver exploding in the Kemerovo region of the Russian Federation on October 25.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Mazzherin served in the special unit of the Russian Guard "Oberih". It is this unit that is implicated in war crimes and genocide of Ukrainians in the Kyiv region in February — March 2022.

Previously, the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office opened criminal proceedings against the military for violations of the laws and customs of war.

