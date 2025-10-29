Brazilian police carry out large-scale raids against a criminal group — more than 60 people died

Police raids against a criminal gang were carried out in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on October 28. As a result, at least 64 people were killed.

Reuters and CNN Brasil write about this.

Rio police are conducting large-scale operations against criminal groups ahead of major international events — such as the 2016 Olympics, the G20 summit in 2024, and the BRICS summit this July.

The operation took place a few days before the start of the C40 global summit on climate change, which will take place in the city of Belém from November 10 to 21.

Rio de Janeiro Governor Claudio Castro called the operation “the largest in the state’s history”ю He said 2 500 security personnel participated in it.

The operation was aimed, in particular, at the Comando Vermelho gang, which is involved in drug trafficking. 81 people were detained.

According to Brazilian law enforcement agencies, 60 criminals and four police officers were among the dead.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.