Explosion in a high-rise building in Khmelnytskyi: bodies of two people found under the rubble

On the morning of October 29, it became known that two people died as a result of an explosion in a high-rise building in Khmelnytskyi.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Serhiy Tyurin.

First, the body of a 52-year-old man was pulled from the rubble at night, and in the morning, the body of a 42-year-old woman was pulled out.

Five more people were injured, including a child.

Nine apartments were partially destroyed, and another 15 were damaged.

The cause of the explosion is still being determined, although, according to preliminary data from the State Emergency Service, there was a gas leak in the house.

