An explosion occurred in a high-rise building in Khmelnytskyi — there are injuries, a person may be under the rubble

In Khmelnytskyi, on the afternoon of October 28, an explosion occurred in a high-rise building, initially due to a domestic gas leak.

This is reported by the police and the State Emergency Service.

The explosion occurred at around 3:00 PM in a house on Ternopilska Street. According to preliminary information, the cause was a gas leak.

Emergency services immediately arrived at the scene — a police investigative and operational group, patrol officers, and dog handlers.

It was later reported that five people were injured, including a child. Nine apartments were partially destroyed, and another 15 were damaged.

Preliminary, a person may be under the rubble.

