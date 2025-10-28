The Netherlands allocates €25 million to Ukraine. The money will be used to support the energy sector

The Dutch government has decided to allocate €25 million to support the Ukrainian energy sector during the war.

This was reported by Dutch Foreign Minister David van Wiel during his visit to Kyiv.

He emphasized that the Netherlands will increase its contribution to supporting the Ukrainian energy sector, as Russia is purposefully attacking Ukrainian energy facilities.

The funds will go towards equipment, emergency repairs, and the purchase of gas for Ukraine.

The Netherlands will also host the initial stages of the establishment of a Special Tribunal for the crime of Russian aggression.

"We must ensure that Russian war crimes do not go unpunished," David van Wiel stressed.

The Netherlands recently transferred €90 million to produce drones for Ukraine.

