The Netherlands will provide €90 million for drones for Ukraine

Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans announced that his country will allocate a package of €90 million for the production of drones in Ukraine.

His words are reported by Interfax-Ukraine.

The money will go towards both reconnaissance and strike drones. Brekelmans explains the decision to allocate the money by Russiaʼs attacks on Ukraineʼs energy infrastructure.

"The Ukrainians told me last weekend that the coming winter will be the hardest of all, and I think we need to ensure a continuous flow of support to Ukraine. And the Netherlands is doing more than ever," he said.

Brekelmans added that the Netherlands would support providing Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles if the US makes such a decision.