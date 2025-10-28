A camera crew from German media outlet Die Welt came under Russian fire in eastern Ukraine

Journalists from the German publication Die Welt were hit by a Russian drone while reporting on a mobile air defense unit in eastern Ukraine.

This was reported by the media on October 27.

The attack on the Welt film crew took place on October 13, 25-30 kilometers from the front line in the Dnipropetrovsk region. A Russian Lancet hit a military vehicle in a field that was being accompanied by a team of reporters while they were working.

A few minutes before the strike, journalists were interviewing three servicemen from the air defense unit of the 42nd Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. At the time of the strike, they were only a few meters from the military crew.

A 48-year-old Ukrainian soldier was killed in the attack. Another soldier was seriously injured, leading to the amputation of his leg.

Ukrainian fixer Ivan Zakharenko, who worked with a German journalist group, received shrapnel wounds in both legs. He underwent surgery. As German journalist Ibrahim Naber wrote on his Instagram, Ivan has already been discharged from the hospital, although he still has shrapnel in his leg.

Ibrahim Naber himself and Ukrainian cameraman Viktor Lysenko received minor injuries. During filming, all members of the media team wore labels on their clothes indicating that they were representatives of the press.

On October 23, “Freedom” TV channel journalist Olena Hubanova and cameraman Yevhen Karmazin were killed in a strike by a Russian “Lancet” drone in Kramatorsk.

