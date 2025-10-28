Zelensky responded to the Polish Prime Ministerʼs words that Ukraine will be at war for another 2-3 years

The words of Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk about Ukraineʼs readiness to fight for another 2-3 years primarily referred to the fact that Europe should support Ukraine during these years.

President Volodymyr Zelensky stated this at a meeting with journalists.

"Now, when someone says that Ukraine is ready to fight for several more years, I emphasized this once again to all European leaders. I told them that we will not fight for decades, but you must show that for some time you will be able to stably financially support Ukraine. And that is why they have such a program in their heads — 2-3 years. Letʼs accept that for 2-3 years we will stably help Ukraine financially," the president explained.

He emphasized that the war may end sooner, but money is still needed for reconstruction.

"And it is necessary for the military to know that he has a salary. Because we do not yet know whether Putin will return with aggression again or not after this war is over. And therefore it is important to understand what stable support Ukraine will have from its partners," Zelensky added.

He emphasized that European partners can take money for this support from frozen Russian assets.

"If the war ends in a month, we will spend this money on reconstruction. If it ends not in a month, but in some time, then we will spend it on weapons. We simply have no other choice. But for Putin, the scariest thing about ʼRussianʼ assets is that Europe has given a signal — there is no point in Putin continuing to fight to the exhaustion of Ukraine. Because there will be no financial exhaustion," the president emphasized.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated in an interview with The Times that Ukraine is ready to continue the war with Russia for another 2-3 years: "Zelensky told me that he hopes: the war will not last ten years, but Ukraine is ready to fight for another two or three years.”

