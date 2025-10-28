Russia launched 38 drones over Ukraine. How many were shot down?

On the night of October 28, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 38 drones, about 25 of them "Shahed" drones.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, air defense neutralized 26 enemy “Shahed”, “Gerbera” UAVs, and drones of other types in the north and east of the country.

Twelve strike UAVs were recorded hitting four locations, as well as falling debris at one location. In particular, in the Chernihiv region, the Russians hit a recreation center, causing a fire. An elderly woman was injured.

In addition, the Russians struck civilian infrastructure in Novhorod-Siversky with three attack drones. And in Chernihiv, a technical building of an enterprise was hit.

As of 09:00, the attack is ongoing, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

