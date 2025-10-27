Four people suspected of preparing sabotage on behalf of Russia detained in Latvia

The Latvian State Security Service has asked the prosecutorʼs office to open a criminal case against four detainees suspected of committing acts "directed against the countryʼs critical infrastructure".

This is stated in a statement by the Latvian State Security Service.

They claim that the criminal group worked for Russian intelligence services.

The investigation began back in June 2024. The investigation established that the perpetrators participated in planning and carrying out sabotage and arson in Latvia.

Three suspects were arrested in the spring of 2025, the fourth was already imprisoned for committing another crime.

According to the investigation, in the fall of 2023, the group set fire to the facility of a private company engaged in defense projects. Another arson attack was planned in early 2024 on the territory of a critical infrastructure facility, the target was a truck with Ukrainian license plates.

Investigators also found that the group members conducted reconnaissance on other potential targets for sabotage, filmed these objects and their surroundings, and sent the photo and video materials to "organizers in Russia".

