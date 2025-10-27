Politico: Germany plans to buy weapons worth €377 billion

Germany plans to spend 377 billion euros on weapons purchases in the land, air, sea, space, and cybersecurity sectors.

Politico writes about this, citing internal documents of the German government.

The 39-page document is a plan for arms purchases that will be detailed in Germanyʼs military budget for 2026. But some purchases do not have clear implementation deadlines.

According to the plan, the Bundeswehr plans to launch around 320 new weapons and equipment projects in the next budget cycle. Of these, 178 already have a contractor, and 160 projects involve German companies.

The list is topped by defense concern “Rheinmetall”. Approximately €32 billion is to go directly to “Rheinmetall”, and another €56 billion to its subsidiaries and joint ventures.

In particular, it is expected that the Bundeswehr will be supplied with 687 Puma infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) by 2035. The Bundeswehr also plans to purchase 561 “Skyranger” 30 systems to combat drones.

In addition, it is planned to purchase 14 IRIS-T SLM air defense systems worth €3.18 billion, 396 IRIS-T SLM missiles for approximately €694 million, and another 300 IRIS-T LFK short-range missiles worth €300 million.

The fleet is expected to purchase four uMAWS maritime drones worth approximately €675 million, including spare parts, training and maintenance.

Starting this summer, Germany is preparing for a wave of multi-billion dollar defense purchases. As previously reported, these include 20 Eurofighter fighter jets, up to 3 000 “Boxer” armored vehicles, and up to 3 500 “Patria” infantry fighting vehicles.

Also on October 13, Reuters wrote that the German government plans to order 424 new armored combat vehicles worth almost €7 billion.

These purchases are part of Chancellor Friedrich Merzʼs drive to create the most powerful conventional army in Europe, reduce dependence on the US, and increase responsibility for European security.

