The US Navy helicopter and fighter jet crash over South China Sea

On Sunday, October 26, a US Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jet and an MH-60R “Sea Hawk” helicopter crashed over the South China Sea.

This is stated in a message from the US Pacific Fleet on the social network X.

Babel needs your support Babel employs over 20 people. It’s not a very large newsrook, but not a startup either. We are publishing on the website, YouTube, Telegram channel, and TikTok. We have deliberately abandoned the easiest ways to earn money (like by advertising online casinos). We exist thanks to grants and donations from readers. And we want to rely less on grantors and more on your support. This way we’ll be able to focus on our obligation to you: to present a complete and objective news picture of the day. One-time

Monthly 250 UAH 500 UAH 1000 UAH Donate 250 UAH 500 UAH 1000 UAH Donate

The helicopter, which was part of the 73rd Helicopter Strike Squadron "Fighting Cats", crashed at around 14:45 local time. 30 minutes after the accident, a fighter from the 22nd Strike Fighter Squadron "Fighting Red Roosters" also crashed.

Both crashes occurred during scheduled operations. All five crew members were rescued by search and rescue teams from the 11th Carrier Strike Group.

The causes of the plane crashes are being investigated.

As CNN reported, the cost of an F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter is about $60 million. In April 2025, the United States lost two such aircraft in the Red Sea in a week.

Author: Anastasia Zaikova

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.