The counteroffensive of the Defense Forces in the Donetsk region continues. Ukrainian troops have already liberated 182.8 km² of the territory of the Pokrovsky district, and another 230.1 km² have been cleared of enemy DRGs.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports this.

The Defense Forces are conducting stabilization and counter-sabotage measures, including in the territory of the city of Pokrovsk and its surroundings, as well as active defense measures.

In total, during the operation, which has been ongoing since August 21, 2025, the Defense Forces neutralized at least 13,945 Russian occupiers: 8,402 of them were killed, 5,419 were wounded, and 124 were captured.

The enemy also lost 1,289 units of weapons and military equipment, including 32 tanks, 101 armored personnel carriers, 154 artillery systems, 5 MLRS, 435 units of motor vehicles, 562 units of motor vehicles, as well as over 4,000 UAVs.

In early October, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky, stated that the military managed to stabilize the situation in the area of the village of Yampil, in the Donetsk region.

