Ukraine and Nordic countries launch initiative to train and equip Ukrainian military

Ukraine and the countries of Northern Europe are launching the Scandinavian-Baltic Initiative, which will train and equip the Ukrainian military.
This was announced by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, who signed a corresponding Memorandum of Understanding with his Norwegian counterpart Tore Sandvik on October 15.
In total, nine Nordic and Baltic countries will join the initiative: Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Poland and Sweden.
The Nordic-Baltic Initiative will have the following tasks:
- train Ukrainian military personnel together with instructors from partner countries;
- to transfer weapons to Ukrainian units in quantities corresponding to the size of the brigade;
- to conduct training on the territory of Poland;
- to develop Ukraineʼs partnership with the Scandinavian and Baltic countries in the field of security and defense.
