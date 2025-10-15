News

Ukraine and Nordic countries launch initiative to train and equip Ukrainian military

Iryna Perepechko
Ukraine and the countries of Northern Europe are launching the Scandinavian-Baltic Initiative, which will train and equip the Ukrainian military.

This was announced by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, who signed a corresponding Memorandum of Understanding with his Norwegian counterpart Tore Sandvik on October 15.

In total, nine Nordic and Baltic countries will join the initiative: Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Poland and Sweden.

The Nordic-Baltic Initiative will have the following tasks:

  • train Ukrainian military personnel together with instructors from partner countries;
  • to transfer weapons to Ukrainian units in quantities corresponding to the size of the brigade;
  • to conduct training on the territory of Poland;
  • to develop Ukraineʼs partnership with the Scandinavian and Baltic countries in the field of security and defense.

