Zelensky signed a decree on the deprivation of citizenship of “some people”. Presumably, this refers to the mayor of Odesa Trukhanov

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that he had received confirmation that “some people” had Russian citizenship. Before that, society demanded that Odesa Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov be stripped of his Ukrainian citizenship.

Zelensky wrote about this on social media after a meeting with the head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) Vasyl Malyuk.

"The relevant decisions regarding them have been prepared. I have signed the decree," the president noted.

He did not name who exactly he was talking about. However, during the telethon, citing a source in the government, they stated that Zelenskyʼs decree on the termination of Ukrainian citizenship applies to the mayor of Odesa Trukhanov.

Two more collaborators — former MP Oleh Tsarev and ballet dancer Sergei Polunin — were also likely stripped of their citizenship.

These decrees are not currently available on the presidentʼs website. However, the Office of the President explained to journalists that decrees on the deprivation of citizenship are not published publicly due to the presence of personal data in them.

On October 13, an electronic petition appeared demanding the termination of Ukrainian citizenship of Odesa Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov. It collected the required number of signatures in less than 24 hours. Journalists have long claimed that Trukhanov has a Russian passport, but he denies this.

