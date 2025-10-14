Case of incitement to bribery involving a prosecutor from the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office — another defendant was given a preventive measure

On October 14, the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) chose a preventive measure for the second prosecutor involved in the case of incitement to transfer a $3.5 million bribe in order to close the criminal proceedings.

This was reported by the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAPO).

As a preventive measure, HACC set a bail of 2 119 600 hryvnias and imposed procedural obligations on the suspect lawyer.

What preceded