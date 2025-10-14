Case of incitement to bribery involving a prosecutor from the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office — another defendant was given a preventive measure

On October 14, the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) chose a preventive measure for the second prosecutor involved in the case of incitement to transfer a $3.5 million bribe in order to close the criminal proceedings.
This was reported by the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAPO).
As a preventive measure, HACC set a bail of 2 119 600 hryvnias and imposed procedural obligations on the suspect lawyer.
What preceded
The prosecutor, along with two lawyers, are suspected of trying to incite the transfer of a $3.5 million bribe to close a criminal case. The case was being investigated by the NABU detectives and was planned to be "closed" allegedly thanks to "Lozovyiʼs amendments".
On October 10, HACC adopted a preventive measure against a prosecutor of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office and one of the lawyers. Officially, the investigation does not disclose the names of the defendants, but according to Babelʼs sources, they are Roman Shenenko and Serhiy Naumenko, respectively. They were sent to custody — they can be released on bail of more than UAH 2 million.
- The so-called “Lozovyiʼs amendments” were adopted by the Verkhovna Rada of the 8th convocation on October 3, 2017 — they were actually proposed by the MP Andriy Lozovyi. The "Lozovyiʼs amendments" significantly reduce the terms of pre-trial investigation in criminal proceedings.
- In December 2023, the Verkhovna Rada voted for a version of the bill that repeals some points of the “Lozovyiʼs amendments”, but not completely. The repeal was then made within the framework of the bill on strengthening the independence of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office — this reorganization was one of the requirements of the European Commission and the International Monetary Fund for Ukraine’s accession to the European Union.
- On December 8, 2023, President Zelensky signed this document.
For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.