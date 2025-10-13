Slovenia joins PURL initiative to purchase American weapons for Ukraine with funds from NATO allies

Slovenia has officially joined the PURL initiative, which involves the purchase of American weapons for Ukraine at the expense of NATO allies.

This was reported on Monday, October 13, by the countryʼs Prime Minister Robert Golob during a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

When asked about the amount of funding, the Prime Minister noted that he could not disclose the amount because it was classified. At the same time, he stated that the costs were already included in the Ministry of Defense budget for 2025, and no additional funds were needed.

According to Golob, the funding will be aimed at strengthening defense capabilities, including air defense systems, to protect energy and civilian infrastructure in the winter.

He also recalled that Slovenia has been supplying Ukraine exclusively with defense equipment for a long time, and this principle will remain valid for the current aid package.

PURL is a new mechanism created by the US and NATO that allows allies to finance the purchase of American weapons and military equipment for Ukraine through joint contributions. The essence of the mechanism is that Ukraine forms a list of priority needs for weapons and ammunition, this list is agreed upon at the NATO level, after which the purchase takes place from partnersʼ funds.

As of now, the Netherlands, Germany, Sweden, Norway, and Denmark have joined the initiative. Four aid packages have already been financed through PURL — some of the equipment is already in Ukraine.

