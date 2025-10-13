Two high-speed trains collide in Slovakia — about 100 people injured

On Monday, October 13, two high-speed trains collided near the village of Jablonov nad Turnou in the Rožňava region of Slovakia, injuring about 100 people. Two of the injured are in critical condition, and three others are trapped in the wreckage.

This is reported by the Teraz publication.

According to Slovakiaʼs Interior Minister Matusz Šutaj Eštok, the incident was caused by human error. One of the drivers probably failed to give way to another train.

Firefighters, police and rescue workers are working at the scene of the accident. Three rescue helicopters and six ambulances have been deployed to help the victims.

The Louis Pasteur University Hospital in Košice has activated its trauma plan due to the large number of injured people. One patient with serious injuries is in the operating room.

Transport Minister Josef Raj and Health Minister Kamil Saško arrived at the scene and are coordinating the rescue services.

