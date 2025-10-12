Trump called for an investigation into his 2019 “Ukrainian impeachment”

The US President Donald Trump has called for an investigation into the circumstances of his so-called Ukrainian impeachment in 2019.

He wrote about this on his own social network Truth Social.

"The Ukrainian impeachment (as far as Iʼm concerned!) was a much larger and more illegal hoax than Watergate. I hope the appropriate authorities, including Congress, investigate this," Trump wrote.

He also called then-Deputy Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee Adam Schiff "dishonest and corrupt".

Trumpʼs first impeachment

By "Ukrainian impeachment," Trump means the attempt to remove him from office as president during his first term in 2019.

Then the Democrats accused him of pressuring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a phone call, demanding to investigate the activities of his election rival Joe Bidenʼs family, in particular his son Hunter, in Ukraine.

The House of Representatives then voted to impeach him, but the Senate, where Republicans had a majority, acquitted Trump.

