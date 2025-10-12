Ukrainian military liberated the village of Mali Shcherbaky in the Zaporizhzhia region

The Ukrainian Defense Forces have regained control of the settlement of Mali Shcherbaky in the Zaporizhzhia direction.

This was reported by the 24th separate assault battalion "Aidar" on social networks.

Aidar units, together with the 33rd separate assault regiment, raised the Ukrainian flag in the settlement.

"This success is the result of clear interaction, determination, and coordinated work of the units. Each such step is another page of our struggle, which continues every day, despite fatigue, risks, and losses," the fighters emphasized.

Mali Shcherbaky is located on the Kamyanske-Orikhiv line. The Russians advanced into the settlement in early summer. Since then, the village has been either in a gray zone or under enemy control.

Скриншот DeepState

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.