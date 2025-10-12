5th member of family whose house was destroyed by Russian missile on October 5 dies in the Lviv region

The death toll from the October 5 Russian strike on the village of Lapaivka (Lviv region) has risen to 5.

This was reported by the Zymnovodivska village council of the territorial community.

Vitaliy Konstantinov (46), who was injured in a Russian missile strike, died in hospital on October 11. Four other members of his family died at the scene.

"He will forever remain in the bright memory of his family, colleagues, friends, and everyone who knew, loved, and respected him," the village council wrote.

On the night of October 5, Russia carried out the most massive combined strike on the Lviv region since the beginning of the war. A family of four, including a 15-year-old girl, was killed in the village of Lapaivka. Their house was completely destroyed.

