Russians launched a missile and drones over Ukraine at night. How many were shot down by air defenses?

On the night of October 12, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with a Kh-31 guided missile and 118 “Shahed”, “Gerbera”, and simulator drones.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The drones were launched from Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, and Gvardiyske, which are in occupied Crimea. The missile flew from the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia region.

The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and UAV units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian air defense neutralized 103 enemy UAVs in the north, south, and east of the country.

One missile and 15 more UAVs hit ten locations.

