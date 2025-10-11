A man detonated a grenade during an arguing in Lozova (Kharkiv region) — one person died, a teenager was injured

A grenade explosion killed a man and injured two more people, including the attacker, in Lozova (Kharkiv region).

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutorʼs Office.

According to the investigation, on the evening of October 10, a conflict broke out between three men in one of the warehouses.

During the argument, a 48-year-old man pulled out a hand grenade and, after disconnecting the safety catch, threw it towards the other two.

The explosion injured the suspect, a 17-year-old boy, and a 39-year-old man. The latter later died in hospital.

Law enforcement officers have already detained the attacker. He is suspected of premeditated murder, attempted murder, and illegal handling of ammunition.

The man was remanded in custody and is currently in hospital under escort. Law enforcement officers are investigating the motives for the crime.

On September 15, grenade explosions occurred in two apartments in Odesa and Kyiv, killing 3 people.

