Grenades exploded in apartments in Kyiv and Odesa — there are victims

On Monday, September 15, grenade explosions occurred in two apartments in Odesa and Kyiv, killing three people.

The capitalʼs police report an explosion in Kyiv.

According to them, a grenade detonated in an apartment in the Dniprovsky district at around 3:30 PM. The explosion killed two people and injured another person.

Currently, a police investigative team, explosives technicians, dog handlers, and other services are working at the scene.

On the same day, another grenade exploded in an apartment in the Khadzhybeysky district of Odesa. According to police, a 52-year-old man died as a result. In addition to him, his wife and an acquaintance were in the apartment at the time — they were not injured.

The circumstances of the incident are currently being established by the police.

