Ukraine synchronized sanctions against Russia with Japan. Who was on the list?

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a decree synchronizing anti-Russian sanctions with Japan. The restrictions include eight individuals and 14 companies involved in supporting the Russian military machine and circumventing sanctions.

This is stated in a message on the website of the Presidentʼs Office.

The following were included in the sanctions list:

The CEO of “Alrosa” Pavel Marinichev, whose company provides the Russian budget with profits from diamond mining;

The director of the Tula Cartridge Plant Sergei Lukin;

Representative of the North Korean company KOMID Rim Yong Hyok, who is involved in supplying weapons to Russia.

In addition, sanctions were applied to enterprises of the Russian defense industry — Stout and the Center for Innovative Technologies and Engineering, which supply electronic components, equipment, and communication systems for the Russian army.

Also sanctioned is the private military company "Convoy", established in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine. It is financed by Russian oligarch Arkadiy Rotenberg and the sanctioned VTB bank.

Since June 2025, Ukraine has already adopted 8 sanctions packages and synchronized sanctions with the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Japan, as well as with all sanctions packages of the European Union.

In total, Ukraine has imposed restrictions against 281 individuals and 633 legal entities associated with the Russian military-industrial complex, the Russian financial and banking system, serving the occupier in the occupied territories of Ukraine, as well as being involved in evading sanctions, operating the Russian shadow fleet, and abducting Ukrainian children.

