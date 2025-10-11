Russians dropped an air bomb on a church in Kostyantynivka — there are dead and injured

In the afternoon of October 11, Russian troops carried out an airstrike on the territory of the Church of Job of Pochaiv in the city of Kostyantynivka (Donetsk region). 2 civilians were killed and several were injured.

This was reported by the heads of the City Military Administration Serhii Horbunov and the Donetsk Military Administration Vadym Filashkin.

According to preliminary data, the Russians dropped an aircraft bomb of the FAB-250 type. Local residents were on the territory of the temple at the time of the attack. The attack killed men aged 49 and 56.

Four of the injured were taken to a hospital in Druzhkivka. Another resident, who was injured in another airstrike in the city the same day, went to the hospital on her own.

1 6









Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode Сергій Горбунов / Facebook

Police found a 2-year-old boy at the scene of the attack. He was unharmed, but his father (a priest) and his grandfather were injured. The child was evacuated to Kramatorsk. Police say the boyʼs mother was killed in an enemy strike last week.

The explosion in Kostyantynivka damaged the facade of the Church of Job of Pochaiv of the Horlivka Diocese of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church and nine private houses.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.