The government has introduced the State System of Evacuation from frontline and occupied regions. The point of the mechanism work

The Cabinet of Ministers has introduced the State Information System for Coordination of Evacuation and Assistance to People from Temporarily Occupied and Frontline Territories.

This was reported by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko.

With this step, the government has divided responsibilities among those responsible for evacuation and is creating opportunities to analyze the needs of evacuees.

According to Svyrydenko, this will help to maximize and improve the services that people receive in transit centers and places of temporary residence.

The components of the evacuation process were distributed as follows:

The Ministry of Community Development, through the Coordination Headquarters, will carry out general coordination;

The Ministry of Social Policy will be responsible for social support and reintegration on the ground in communities;

State Emergency Service — for safety, notification, and the technical part of evacuation;

local administrations and local governments will ensure the organization of collection points, registration, transportation, and household support;

The National Social Service — coordinates the work of multidisciplinary teams, which include social workers, psychologists, lawyers, and doctors.

"People who are forced to leave their homes due to the approach of active hostilities should receive quality care and support. We are working to create decent conditions for this," the Prime Minister added.

Earlier, the Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal also signed an order defining the procedure for the reintegration of Ukrainian military personnel after their return from captivity.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.