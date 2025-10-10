Ukraine has agreed on a three-stage procedure for the reintegration of military personnel after their return from captivity

The Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal signed an order defining the procedure for the reintegration of Ukrainian military personnel after their return from captivity.

He reported this on October 10 on social media.

According to Shmyhal, this involves comprehensive support — restoration of physical and mental health, social adaptation, assistance in communicating with loved ones, and support from specialists who know how to work with people who have been in captivity.

In general, there are three stages of reintegration of former prisoners of war:

preparatory — even before release, a team of psychologists, social workers and debriefers is formed;

is formed; main — medical care, psychological support, recording the facts of torture, restoring documents;

additional — long-term treatment and rehabilitation in specialized institutions, if necessary.

The Minister of Defense added that after returning to the unit, the defenders will remain under the care of specialists for another year.

"The main thing is respect for everyoneʼs dignity, confidentiality, voluntary participation in optional events, and the absence of re-traumatization," Shmyhal emphasized.

The last exchange of prisoners between Ukraine and the Russian Federation took place on October 2. Ukraine returned home 185 of its military personnel and 20 civilians.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.