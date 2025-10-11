Blogger and crypto entrepreneur found dead in Kyiv with gunshot wound

The body of a 32-year-old local resident with a gunshot wound to the head was found in the Obolonsky district of Kyiv.

This is reported by the National Police.

It was previously established that the deceased was an entrepreneur and blogger whose activities were related to cryptocurrency. On the eve of his death, the man informed his loved ones about his depressed state due to financial difficulties, and also sent them a farewell message.

The name of the deceased is not being disclosed, but the Telegram channel of crypto entrepreneur Kostyantyn Hanych, known under the pseudonym Kostyantyn Kudo, wrote that he had died. Hanych is the co-founder and CEO of the “Cryptology Key” trading academy. His personal pages on Telegram and Instagram each have over 60 000 followers.

The deceased was found in the passenger compartment of his car. A weapon registered to him was found next to him.

Investigators have initiated criminal proceedings under Part 1 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (intentional murder) with the additional note "suicide". The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

