Zelensky: Due to weather conditions, the effectiveness of Ukrainian air defense has decreased by 20-30%

Deteriorating weather conditions contributed to a 20-30% reduction in the effectiveness of Ukrainian air defenses in repelling Russian attacks.

This was stated by the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a briefing.

According to him, the Russians were stockpiling missiles and drones to attack Ukraine on the night of October 10 and were waiting for rainy weather and fog, understanding that this would prevent the use of aviation.

At the same time, the president noted that if during the day the energy sector manages to almost completely restore the water supply and "there will be processes for a more positive decision on electricity", then this will be “a strong blow, strong, but definitely not fatal”.

"What is left for us? Partners must help, not give up. America must calm Putin, and Ukrainians are doing everything right," Zelensky emphasized.

On the night of October 10, the Russian Federation carried out a massive combined attack on the territory of Ukraine, using more than 450 drones and more than 30 missiles. Critical and energy infrastructure facilities were hit. More than 20 people were injured. There was no electricity and water supply in Kyiv and several regions.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.