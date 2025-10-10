Flights of unknown drones over military facilities have become more frequent in the Czech Republic

Recently, the number of unauthorized drone use has increased in the Czech Republic, particularly near military facilities and critical infrastructure.

This is reported by the Echo24 media.

According to Zdenka Sobarna Košvancova, a spokeswoman for the Czech General Staff, the army is ready to disable such drones with electromagnetic interference or shoot them down, depending on the possible risks of potential damage.

The spokeswoman added that the Czech Army constantly exchanges information about threats with NATO partners, but this data is classified.

At the same time, Czech Army spokeswoman Magdalena Dvorakova, in a comment to the publication, later confirmed that the army collects information about drone flights, but called it "ordinary offenses".

According to her, incidents with drones are mainly caused by ignorance of the law or unprofessional handling of the devices by amateur pilots.

“We do not register any types of drones that are currently recorded in Germany. In addition, we are taking additional measures to better detect drones over military facilities,” Dvoraková said.

Prague Airport spokeswoman Denisa Heitmankova says that "a certain level of violations of drone operation rules" is recorded almost daily, but, according to her, these are only non-compliance with the rules by amateurs.

In September, violations of airspace by drones and aircraft began to be recorded in Europe. Russian drones flew into Poland and Romania, their wreckage was found in Bulgaria and Latvia. Three MiG-31 fighters entered Estonian airspace.

Due to the appearance of drones, the main airport in Copenhagen was temporarily closed, they were also recorded in Norway, near the Swedish Navy base and military facilities in Denmark.

