Co-founder of the 1+1 TV channel Borys Fuksman has died

A German businessman of Ukrainian origin Borys Fuksman has died. In 1995, he founded the 1+1 TV channel with his cousin, film producer Oleksandr Rodnyansky.

Oleksandr Rodnyansky reported this on Instagram.

Fuksman was 78 years old. He had lived in Germany with his family since 1974.

Єврейська конфедерація України

In addition to the TV channel, together with Rodnyansky, Fuksman was a co-founder and co-owner of the Cinema City cinema chain and the “Hilton” Kyiv hotel in Kyiv. He was also the honorary president of the Jewish Confederation of Ukraine.

