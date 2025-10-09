Taylor Swift breaks Adeleʼs 10-year record

Taylor Swiftʼs new album — "The Life of a Showgirl" — has become the most successful album release in history in its first week of release, selling more than 3.5 million copies in the US in its first five days alone.

Billboard writes about this.

The singer thus surpassed the record set by Adele with her album "25", which sold 3.482 million copies in December 2015. Swift reached this figure in just five days, so her result is expected to increase further over the next two.

Meanwhile, the record for actual sales (excluding streaming) still belongs to Adele. However, Swift will likely break it soon.

According to Billboard, “The Life of a Showgirl” sold 3.2 million physical copies on its fifth day, while “25” sold 3.378 million in its first week. For both artists, physical sales account for the majority of their totals.

Swiftʼs high numbers are partly due to a large number of pre-orders. At the same time, the singer is maintaining interest in the album by releasing new variations — CD and digital versions with bonus acoustic tracks, including exclusive digital editions available only for 24 hours through her official website.

Swift also surpassed her own record — her previous best start was with 2.61 million copies for the album “The Tortured Poets Department” in 2024. The new release exceeded that figure by 600 000 in just five days.

