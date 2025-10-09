Babel sources: Law enforcements detained the deputy head of BES in the Odesa region Oleh Skupinsky, suspected of doing business in Russia

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the Internal Security Department of the Bureau of Economic Security (BES) have detained one of the heads of BES in the Odesa region. He is suspected of doing business with the Russian Federation.

Babelʼs sources reported that this is the deputy head of the Territorial Department of BES in the Odesa region Oleh Skupinsky.

SBU reported on the details of the case.

Investigators claim that the official is a co-founder of a Luhansk company that deals with real estate in the temporarily occupied territory and pays taxes to the Russian budget. This company was registered under Russian law in 2023. The detainee owns 50% of its authorized capital.

1 3



Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode Oleg Skupinskiy / Facebook

According to the case materials, the company rents offices to commercial structures and public organizations in Luhansk, which make monetary contributions to support the occupying army.

The company also regularly distributes announcements about collecting funds for the needs of the aggressorʼs armed forces on its website and social media pages.

In addition to Skupinsky, law enforcement officers also detained his accomplice. Investigators claim that he owns the other 50% of the companyʼs authorized capital.

The SBU investigators plan to inform the detainees of suspicion under Art. 111-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (aiding an aggressor state). After that, the issue of choosing a preventive measure for the defendants will be decided. The perpetrators face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.