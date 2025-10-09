NABU exposed a prosecutor of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office in inciting a bribe of $3.5 million. The agency reacted

A prosecutor from the Attorney Generalʼs Office and lawyers incited a bribe of $3.5 million.

This was reported by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU), which, together with the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAPO), exposed the officials.

According to the investigation, from February to September 2025, the lawyers, together with the prosecutor, suggested to the suspect in the investigation of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau to "close" the case for a bribe.

This concerns $3.5 million, which was allegedly supposed to be transferred to prosecutors of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office and judges of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC).

NABU says that the amount of bribes during the officialsʼ criminal activities increased from $2 million to $3.5 million.

The perpetrators agreed to act as intermediaries in the transfer of the money. They developed a detailed plan according to which the bribe was to be transferred in installments. By the time of the exposure, the prosecutor and lawyers had already received $200 000.

How did the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office react?

The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office says that detectives searched the homes of two prosecutors. One of them does not have any procedural status in the criminal proceedings being investigated by NABU and SAPO.

During the searches, no physical evidence was found that could indicate his involvement in any criminal offense. At the same time, a mobile phone was seized from the prosecutor.

This prosecutor is part of a group of prosecutors investigating criminal proceedings, which investigate the facts of possible illegal activities of the NABU detectives, in particular the head of one of the interregional departments of NABU detectives Maghamedrasulov. The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office believes that such actions may indicate possible attempts to discredit prosecutors.

"By a strange coincidence, it is in the midst of this investigation that actions are being taken against the prosecutor that raise reasonable doubts about their objectivity," the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office says.

They added that the searches of the prosecutor who worked on the case of the NABU official and the seizure of his mobile phone carry risks of access to information that could be an important evidentiary base in these proceedings.

As for the second prosecutor, according to the court ruling, he may allegedly be involved in mediating the transfer of $3.5 million to the judges of the Supreme Administrative Court and officials of the Administrative Prosecutorʼs Office.

But according to the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office, this official had no connection to the investigation of the criminal proceedings, which were supposed to be closed for illegal gain. He was also never part of the group of prosecutors who provide procedural guidance in the proceedings on suspicion of a high-ranking NABU official.

The Prosecutorʼs General Office is awaiting official criminal case materials from NABU and SAPO. This is necessary to conduct an internal review. The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office fully supports the investigation of anti-corruption agencies.

