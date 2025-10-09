General Staff: Ukrainian Defense Forces attacked two Russian energy facilities

On the night of October 9, the Ukrainian Defense Forces attacked the Korobkovsky GPP and the Yefimovka linear production control station in the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation.
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The Korobkovsky Gas Processing Plant in Kotov (Volgograd region) is one of the largest primary processing plants for natural gas and associated petroleum gas in the south of the Russian Federation. The plant has a design capacity of 450 million cubic meters of natural and associated gas per year and 186 thousand tons of broad fraction light hydrocarbons per year.
The Yefimovka oil and gas terminal serves several main oil and petroleum product transportation lines in the region. Its throughput capacity is 50 million tons per year.
There were explosions and a fire on the territory of both enterprises, information about the consequences of the attack is being clarified.
