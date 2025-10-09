Ukraine to create Cyber Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine — the Verkhovna Rada supports relevant draft law

On Thursday, October 9, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine supported as a basis draft law No. 12349 on the creation of the Cyber Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This was reported by the MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak.

255 MPs voted for the relevant initiative.

The explanatory note states that the new branch of the military will be responsible for the cyber defense of the state, the protection of military and state information systems, as well as responding to cyber attacks. The cyber forces will report directly to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

A cyber reserve is being created separately — a group of trained civilian specialists who can be involved in performing tasks in the field of cyber defense without completing full military service.

The creation of Cyberforces is intended to bring Ukraineʼs defense system closer to NATO standards and strengthen protection in the digital space. They will be financed from the budget of the Ministry of Defense, and international technical assistance may also be involved.

After the vote on the basis, the bill will be finalized in committee, then submitted for a second reading, and after its overall approval, signature by the president, and publication, it will enter into force.

What preceded

After the start of a full-scale war, cyber forces are already operating in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. By presidential decree of August 26, 2021, decisions of the National Security and Defense Council, and directives of the Ministry of Defense and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Cyber Forces began to be formed as a separate branch of the Ukrainian army.

On December 19, 2024, the Verkhovna Rada registered draft law No. 12349 "On Cyber Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine".

On March 20, 2025, it was reviewed by the Council Committee on National Security, Defense, and Intelligence and recommended for first reading and adoption as a basis.

After that, the Minister of Defense and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine determined the tasks, number, and timing of the formation of the Cyberforces Command and its subordinate military units.

The Main Directorate of Radio Electronic and Cyber Warfare of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was appointed responsible for the creation of the Cyberforces.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.