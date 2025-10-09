The Russians attacked Ukraine with over 100 drones. There were hits

On the night of October 9, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 112 “Shahed”, “Gerbera”, and other types of drones. More than 70 of them were “Shahed”.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This time, the Russians launched drones from such Russian locations as Millerovo, Kursk, Shatalovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian air defense neutralized 87 enemy “Shahed”, “Gerbera” and other types of drones in the north, south and east of the country. Another 22 strike UAVs were hit in 12 locations.

Five people were injured in Odesa. The shelling caused a large-scale fire on the territory of a port infrastructure facility — containers with vegetable oil, vehicles, and fuel pellets were burning.

Two residential buildings, an administrative building, and a gas station were also on fire. The attack left more than 30 000 consumers without electricity.

The Russian Federation attacked a DTEK energy facility in the Odesa region. Specialists are restoring power to critical infrastructure and residential buildings to backup lines where technically possible. Damage is significant. Repairs will take time.

