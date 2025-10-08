Vyshhorod Mayor suspected of misappropriation of over UAH 6 million in public funds

Vyshhorod Mayor Oleksiy Momota and the director of the contracting organization were informed of suspicion of embezzlement of over UAH 6.6 million of budget funds.

This was reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office without naming the defendants, but it is known that Momota is the mayor of Vyshhorod.

The investigation found that in the first months of the full-scale Russian invasion, city council officials organized the purchase of two backhoe loaders worth UAH 7.8 million. The equipment was purchased under the pretext of need for a volunteer unit.

It was purchased through a controlled company that had neither its own capacity nor financial resources to fulfill the contract. The purchase price was overstated — by approximately UAH 800 000 for each unit of equipment. Thus, the community budget lost UAH 1.6 million.

Despite this, the acceptance and transfer certificates were signed, and funds from the local budget were transferred. In fact, the equipment arrived only a few months later, and was credited to the balance of the utility companies.

Another UAH 5 million from the local budget were illegally transferred for dredging work on a reservoir — a storm sewer sump in Vyshhorod.

According to the investigation, the mayor knew that the contract work had not been completed, but signed the acceptance certificates and initiated the transfer of funds to the contractor.

