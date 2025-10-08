Rescuers evacuated all people stranded on Everest in one of the largest rescue operations in the region

Rescuers helped all the hikers stranded over the weekend near the east slope of Mount Everest in Tibet to safety on Tuesday, October 7. It was one of the largest search and rescue operations in the region.

Reuters writes about this.

A total of 580 tourists, as well as more than 300 guides, yak herders and other support staff, were evacuated. They were stranded in the Karma Valley at an altitude of about 4,200 m due to snowfall that began on the evening of October 3.

On October 5, media reported that at least 82 people had died in the mountainous region due to bad weather. Areas of Everest were temporarily closed to visitors, including the Karma and Rongshar valleys and Mount Cho Oyu.

Karma Valley was first explored by Western travelers a century ago. In recent years, with the development of the Everest region in Tibet as an important tourist attraction, the area has attracted more and more visitors. Last year, more than 540 000 tourists visited the Everest region, a record.

