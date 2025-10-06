Ukrainian drones attacked the rare EW station “Zhitel” of the occupiers in the Luhansk region

Operators of the 412th Nemesis Regiment, in cooperation with the aerial reconnaissance of the State Border Guard Service, discovered and destroyed a Russian R-330Zh "Zhitel" electronic warfare (EW) station in the Luhansk region.

This was reported by the UAV Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

They emphasize that this is an extremely rare and expensive target. Since the start of the full-scale invasion, only 23 such systems have been confirmed to have been destroyed.

The R-330Zh "Zhitel" radio jamming station is capable of jamming ground communications at a distance of up to 25 km, and on aircraft — up to 50 km.

The station locates radio emission sources and determines the coordinates of their location, establishes radio interference for satellite communications, GPS navigation, and GSM base stations.

