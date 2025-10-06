Axios: Trump had tense conversation with Netanyahu about Gaza peace plan, called him a “damned pessimist”

The US President Donald Trump had a tense phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, discussing his peace plan for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

This is reported by Axios, citing sources.

After Hamas responded to Trumpʼs peace offer with a "yes, but" response, he took it as good news. He then called Netanyahu to discuss the possibility of a deal, but he had other ideas.

“Bibi told Trump that there was nothing to celebrate here and that it meant nothing,” said a US official familiar with the conversation.

"I donʼt understand why youʼre always such a damn pessimist. This is a victory. Take it," Trump replied sharply.

In private conversations, Netanyahu stressed that he viewed Hamas’s response as a rejection of Trump’s plan and wanted to coordinate with the United States to avoid the impression that Hamas had responded positively. Trump, however, viewed the group’s actual response as an “opportunity” to make a deal.

According to a US official, during the call, “the atmosphere was much more tense, and Trump was irritated”. At the same time, both sides were able to reach an agreement.

"Ultimately, President Trump wants peace, and that is the most important thing. The administration is already working closely with Israel to achieve that," the official said.

After the call, Trump called on Israel to stop airstrikes on Gaza, and three hours later gave Netanyahu the corresponding order.

Indirect talks between Hamas and Israel are set to begin in Egypt on Monday, October 6. They will be attended by Trumpʼs special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

On September 30, a new 20-point peace plan to end the war in the Gaza Strip was presented in Washington. It includes, among other things, the creation of a "Peace Council" with the US President and former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, an amnesty for Hamas, and the status of a "deradicalized zone that will not pose a threat to its neighbours" for Gaza.

In addition, within 72 hours of Israelʼs public acceptance of the agreement, Hamas will be required to return all live hostages and the bodies of the dead. Israel will release 250 militant prisoners serving life sentences, as well as 1 700 Gazans who were detained after October 7, 2023.

War between Israel and Hamas

Active hostilities between Israel and Hamas have been ongoing since October 7, 2023. In mid-January 2025, Israel and Hamas reached agreements on a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages.

However, on the night of March 18, Israel resumed hostilities in the Gaza Strip and launched large-scale operations there.

On August 7, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reported that the country intended to take control of the entire coastal territory. In mid-August, the Israeli military approved a framework plan for a new offensive operation in Gaza.

The fighting has led to a humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip. In late August, the UN officially confirmed for the first time that a full-scale famine was occurring in the region, affecting more than half a million people.

The Israeli military launched a ground offensive on Gaza City on September 15, with tanks entering the area.

