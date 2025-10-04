Zelensky signed several new sanctions against Russia

President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed three decrees imposing sanctions against companies and individuals who are assisting Russia in its war against Ukraine.

He said this in an evening address on October 4.

The lists include individuals and legal entities directly related to Russiaʼs military-industrial complex, associated with the Russian oil sector, as well as companies associated with sanctioned Russian oligarchs.

The 1st decree concerns sanctions against 33 individuals and 27 legal entities aimed at weakening Russiaʼs military-industrial potential and preventing access to critical technologies.

Manufacturers of drones, aircraft engines, and optical devices, as well as suppliers of imported technologies and components to the Russian Federation to circumvent sanctions, were subject to restrictions.

The 2nd decree aims to extend the sanctions imposed in 2023 for two years. This list includes companies associated with sanctioned Russian oligarchs Petr Aven, Mikhail Fridman, and Andriy Kosogov.

The 3rd decree imposed sanctions against four individuals and three legal entities associated with the Russian oil sector and financing the continuation of the war. Through various business structures, they tried to penetrate the Ukrainian financial system, creating risks of hidden influence on the banking sector.

In particular, sanctions were imposed against the company "Nefteavtomatika" and its CEO, as well as against the Kurgan Chemical Engineering Plant and its CEO.

"We continue our comprehensive policy of pressure on Russia. We will continue to coordinate this with our partners. Many Ukrainian developments are already forming the basis of our partnersʼ sanctions. We are counting on the synchronization of our sanctions with our partners," the president emphasized.

On September 19, the EU proposed a new sanctions package, which, among other things, provides for an accelerated phasing out of Russian liquefied natural gas by January 1, 2027.

