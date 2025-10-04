“Ukrzaliznytsia” launches new Kyiv-Bucharest train. Tickets are already on sale

Starting October 10, “Ukrzaliznytsia” is launching a daily service between Ukraine and Romania.

This was reported by the Ministry of Community and Territorial Development of Ukraine.

The route runs through Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Zhmerynka, Mohyliv-Podilskyi, Velchynets, Ungheni, Iasi and Bucharest.

Departure from Kyiv is scheduled at 06:30, arrival in Bucharest at 06:47 the next day.

In the return direction — from Bucharest at 19:10, arrival in Kyiv — at 19:41 the next day.

The train will arrive at Bucharestʼs central station “Gara de Nord”. From there, high-speed trains run regularly to the airport.

The cost of a ticket in a compartment car will be approximately UAH 3 800. They can already be purchased in the application or on the “Ukrzaliznytsia” website.

On September 5, a section of the Eurorail to Chop was opened in Uzhhorod, connecting the city with Bratislava, Košice, Budapest, and Vienna.

