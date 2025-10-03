Ukrainians will be able to find out who is viewing their data in the registers. In which way?

Every Ukrainian will be able to find out when and why their data is being viewed in state registers. The "Diia" application will send notifications.

This was reported by the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

The function will work together with the “Trembita” system, which provides interaction between state registers. For example, when processing a service, a state body needs a personʼs data.

In this case, the employee makes a request in the register, which “Trembita” will record and send a notification via “Diia” — who made the request, when and why.

However, "Diia" will not send notifications in cases related to criminal investigation, counterintelligence, counterterrorism, or pre-trial investigation.