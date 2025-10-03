EU extends sanctions against Russia for “hybrid actions” for a year — Medvedchuk on the list

On Friday, October 3, the EU Council extended individual sanctions against people responsible for Russiaʼs hybrid activities abroad for another year, until October 9, 2026.

This is stated in the statement of the Council of the EU.

The measures apply to 47 individuals and 15 organizations and include an asset freeze and a travel ban within the EU. The list includes, among others, former Ukrainian politicians from the now-banned “OPZZh” Viktor Medvedchuk and Oleh Voloshyn, as well as Artem Marchevsky, the general producer of the banned TV channel "112 Ukraine".

These sanctions also apply to employees of GRU and FSB, Russian propagandists, and people associated with the PMC “Wagner”.