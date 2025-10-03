A group of masked men attacked the “Sense” bookstore for the second time in Kyiv

On the evening of October 1, a group of young people in masks came to the “Sense” bookstore at the Arsenalna metro station in Kyiv for the second time.

This is stated in the bookstoreʼs Instagram post.

This time, there were more men than before. They blocked the doors for visitors, posted homophobic flyers, filmed their actions, and frightened the employees and guests of the establishment.

After the incident, the “Sense” administration again filed a complaint with the police. The bookstore emphasizes that they will keep readers informed of the progress of the case.

Members of the organization “Shield of Tradition” claimed responsibility for the attack. After their “raid,” they published a post on Telegram explaining that they did it to “inform visitors, passersby, and employees about the true nature of the degenerative phenomena they are lobbying in Ukrainian society”.

They added that they consider the “Sense” bookstore "hostile to the Ukrainian nation and its values".

The first attack on the “Sense” bookstore occurred on September 29. Then a group of six young men tried to post homophobic leaflets on the windows of the bookstore, but a female employee prevented them.

