Deepstrike at 1 400 km. The SBU drones attacked one of the leading Russian refineries

On the of October 3, long-range strike drones of the Central Military District "A" of SBU attacked a target 1 400 km away in the city of Orsk. As a result of the strike, the “Orsknefteorgsintez” oil refinery in the Orenburg region of the Russian Federation caught fire.

Babel was informed about this by sources in SBU.

This refinery has four primary oil refining units, its capacity is 6.6 million tons of oil per year. The plant produces about 30 types of different products: gasoline, diesel fuel, lubricants, aviation kerosene, bitumen, and fuel oil.

The video shows columns of black smoke rising above the refinery after the arrival of drones from the Central Operational Command "A" of SBU. An evacuation was announced at the plant, and local authorities in Orsk urged people not to panic.

According to sources, almost 40% of Russian refineriesʼ capacities are "idle".

